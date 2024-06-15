8 private Warren County gardens part of tour in Lebanon

A scavenger hunt challenges tour participants to find specific items in the gardens. Those who complete it have a chance to win a prize. A Lavender Festival will be at nearby CC’s Blooms Organic Flower Farm from noon to 5 p.m. during the tour.

Maps and tickets are available on the days of the tour at 198 S. Broadway, at the Lebanon Train Station for $20. Children 12 and under are free. Advance sale tickets are $15 at The Village Parlor Ice Cream & Restaurant and The Brickhouse on Broadway Personalized Gifts or online.

All proceeds beautify Lebanon and maintain the Train Station Depot, which was built by the Lebanon Council of Garden Clubs, Inc. This is the 34th annual Lebanon Garden Tour.