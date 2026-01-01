60th Annual Hocking Hills Winter Hike open to all Ohioans: How to participate

The trek is not just Ohio tradition — it is one of the many America 250 celebration events taking place throughout 2026 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“Each winter, Hocking Hills transforms into one of the most awe-inspiring landscapes in the state,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “Marking 60 years of this hike and celebrating America 250 makes this year especially meaningful. We’re excited to welcome hikers to experience the crisp air, frozen waterfalls and the sense of community this event inspires.”

The six-mile hike begins at Upper Falls at Old Man’s Cave, guiding participants through trails lined with hemlocks and winter scenery that may include snow-covered cliffs and icy cascades. Natural landmarks such as Lower Falls, Cedar Falls and Ash Cave may be encountered along the path as well.

Midway through the journey at Cedar Falls, hikers can enjoy complimentary bean soup and cornbread, provided by the local Kiwanis Club.

ODNR said the hike ends at Ash Cave and the Lions Club will welcome participants with hot chocolate and doughnuts.

It is recommended for hikers to dress in layers, cover exposed skin such as heads, necks and hands and bring water and snacks. Ice traction cleats may also be helpful if there are icy sections of the trail, according to ODNR.

Due to limited parking at the visitor center, participants are encouraged to carpool and overflow parking will be available at Hocking Hills Elementary School. Return transportation to the various parking lots is provided at both Cedar Falls and Ash Cave.

As part of ODNR’s Winter Hike Series, participants will receive a limited-edition Winter Hike Series decal, available while supplies last.

Additional winter hiking safety tips are available on ODNR’s website.