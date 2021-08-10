59K pounds of frozen chicken products recalled for possible salmonella contamination

Consumers who have one of the recalled products are urged not to eat them, but to throw them away or return them to the store where they were bought.

This recall is part of an investigation into an outbreak of 28 salmonella illnesses in eight states, with illnesses starting from Feb. 21 through June 28. Unopened packages of the recalled products were collected from an ill person’s hoe and tested positive for the outbreak strain of salmonella.

Eating food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a bacterial foodborne illness with symptoms including diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.

Most people recover from salmonellosis without treatment, but some people, especially older adults, infants and people with weakened immune systems, may need to be hospitalized.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Serenade Foods Hotline at (866) 873-7589.