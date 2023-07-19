BreakingNews
Mr. Hot Dog restaurant is newest to open in downtown Middletown
5 ways to get debt help locally with many households falling further behind

Local News
By
46 minutes ago

With household debt on the rise and the personal saving rate declining, there are local resources where people can get help digging out of debt or learning to better manage money.

Here are five ways to get help.

1. Income eligible people can apply for public assistance through Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services at 888-496-6565.

2. Consumer tips and financial literacy programs are available at Ohio State University Extension-Montgomery County at 937-224-9654.

3. Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley provides help, including a food pantry and up to $200 for utility bills. The phone number is 937-223-7217.

4. Miami Valley Community Action Partnership operates the Home Energy Assistance Program and offers other help with utilities, emergency home repairs, financial counseling, legal assistance, down payment assistance and homebuyer counseling. The phone number is 937-341-5000.

5. Free financial counseling, foreclosure prevention counseling, student loan counseling and financial education are available at CountyCorp’s HomeOwnership Center of Greater Dayton, 937-853-1600.

SEE MORE: The Dayton Daily News Path Forward project seeks solutions to the most pressing issues facing our community. This two-day series examines the problem of rising consumer debt and declining savings and looks at what resources are available to help.

Part one: After saving an extra $2 trillion during the pandemic consumers are spending down savings and going into debt.

Part two: Local help available for people in debt and those trying to avoid it

About the Author

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

