X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Expanded unemployment and a possible new vaccine

Dayton Daily News Reporter Josh Sweigart is one of many Ohioans whose identity was used to fraudulently file for unemployment.
Dayton Daily News Reporter Josh Sweigart is one of many Ohioans whose identity was used to fraudulently file for unemployment.

Credit: Josh Sweigart

Credit: Josh Sweigart

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Daniel Susco

It is Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

Federal government expands unemployment for people afraid to return to work

Ohioans who were denied unemployment because they refused to work at a jobsite that is unsafe for coronavirus will qualify for benefits and back-pay under a change to federal rules this week.

ExploreFeds expand unemployment for people afraid to return to work because of coronarivus

Ohio reports fewer than 2,000 coronavirus cases for fourth time this week

On Friday, Ohio reported fewer than 2,000 daily cases of coronavirus for the fourth time this week, less than half the cases one month ago.

ExploreOhio reports fewer than 2,000 daily coronavirus cases for 4th time this week

Butler County Sheriff discusses his COVID-19 diagnosis, symptoms and quarantine

Butlery County Sheriff Richard Jones tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago, and is now discussing the illness and the remainder of his quarantine.

ExploreButler County sheriff discusses COVID-19 diagnosis, symptoms and quarantine

U.S. health advisers endorsed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine

Advisors to the U.S. FDA endorsed a single-dose coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson on Friday allowing a decision whether to approve it.

ExploreUS advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J

Help us write about coping with a year of pandemic grief

The Dayton Daily news will be writing stories next month on grief, coping and remembrance from the past year, and is asking readers to help by taking our survey or volunteering to be interviewed.

ExploreTake our survey: Help us write about coping and a year of pandemic grief

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.