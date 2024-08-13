5 things to know about Pepper Fest, happening this weekend at the Fraze

1. Vendors🌶️🍴

The event will feature more than 14 vendors serving up their hottest dishes.

Lilia’s Outside Cafe is turning up the heat with Spicy Cajun French Fries, Buffalo Chicken Loaded Fries and a Bacon Jalapeño Cheddar Burger. The Food Pitt will feature sweet and spicy items like a Sweet Pepper BBQ Burger or a Jalapeño Popper Burger.

Other vendors at the event include No Name Cowboy Artisan Jerky, Hot Honeyzzz, Rolling Indulgence, El Meson, Batter Up Funnel Cakes, Amber Rose Restaurant and Catering, Sweet-Umms and Big Shrimp Energy.

2. Local Collaborations🌶️🍩

Death Grip Donuts has partnered with Mason Schindler, owner of Blazin’ Dayton, to create a specialty donut for this event.

The Blazed & Confused donut will feature a dollop of cream cheese infused with Blazin’ Dayton’s Sweet Thai Chili hot sauce. It’s then topped with a fresh sliced pepper and a drizzle of the hot sauce.

If you’re feeling bold, just ask and they will add some extra heat!

Schindler, who is also the co-owner of The Ugly Duckling, launched the hot sauce company in August 2022 after working in the restaurant industry for over 10 years.

3. Music🌶️🎶

The Michelle Robinson Band will kick off the evening with music starting at 4:30 p.m. Robinson is a Nashville recording artist and Cincinnati native. She will be followed by the Hot Red Chili Peppers, paying homage to the legendary funk-rock pioneers, at 7 p.m.

4. Free Admission🌶️🥵

This is event is free to attend.

5. Miami Valley Restaurant Association Event🌶️🚚

Pepper Fest is presented by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association.

“Our local food trucks and restaurants are so impressive with their creativity,” said executive director Amy Zahora. “These events help connect the amazing things that they do with the people who love the food. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Other events the association has planned include Taco & Nacho Fest on Aug. 24 and Pumpkin Fall Fest on Oct. 12. Both events will be held at Austin Landing.