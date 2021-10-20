5 things to know about finding workers

4. Where possible try to adapt to the job seeker’s desire to work remote or hybrid, and to deal with issues as child care that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

5. Broaden sourcing and recruiting efforts by placing your job advertising on multiple job boards and websites, company websites, social media, print media, and at a variety of events. Also utilize the county job center and college career centers.

Sources: Jason Eckert, executive director of career services at the University of Dayton; Christine Yancey, coordinator of community engagement at Sinclair Community College, and Howard J. Klein, professor of management and human resources at Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business.

