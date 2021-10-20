journal-news logo
5 things to know about finding workers

Job seekers and companies are looking to match up

By , Dayton Daily News
22 minutes ago

In today’s tight labor market companies and organizations need to be creative and quick if they want to fill jobs.

Here are five tips from local career experts on finding the perfect new employee:

1. Network by attending as many hiring events as possible, both online and in person.

2. Make job descriptions robust, but go easy on the knock-out criteria that might eliminate a good candidate.

3. Develop people both within your organization and outside of it through apprenticeships, mentorships, internships and job training opportunities.

4. Where possible try to adapt to the job seeker’s desire to work remote or hybrid, and to deal with issues as child care that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

5. Broaden sourcing and recruiting efforts by placing your job advertising on multiple job boards and websites, company websites, social media, print media, and at a variety of events. Also utilize the county job center and college career centers.

Sources: Jason Eckert, executive director of career services at the University of Dayton; Christine Yancey, coordinator of community engagement at Sinclair Community College, and Howard J. Klein, professor of management and human resources at Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business.

