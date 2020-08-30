5 things to know about coronavirus: UD reports growing case numbers, Montgomery County back up to ’level 3′

Ohio passes 121,000 cases, 4,000 deaths

There have been 121,340 cases and 4,126 deaths reported in Ohio as of Saturday, August 29, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 1,216 new cases were reported today.

A total of 114,911 cases and 3,842 deaths have been confirmed. There were a total of 21 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours, raising the total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic to 13,288. A total of six new intensive care unit admissions have been reported, raising the total admissions since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,952. The state estimates that 101,185 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Violent crime has gone down in Montgomery County in the past three months

“What we are seeing is really this significant decline. Over the last three months, every single violent crime category is in the negative,” Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said. “This is remarkable. It’s a significant shift in safety in the last three months.”

The drop is made even more significant because summer months are usually when Dayton police see a higher rate of violent crime.

A bar in Riverside was cited for liquor violations

Oddbody’s Music Room in Riverside was cited for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption, the Ohio Investigative Unit of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

The Riverside Police Department referred a case to OIU for a violation they observed on Saturday, August 22 at 12:12 a.m. Officers visited the premises and observed a concert. Inside, patrons were consuming alcoholic beverages, a release stated.