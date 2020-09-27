X

5 things to know about coronavirus: State tops 150,000 cases, CDC offers protection from eviction

Public Health - Dayton Montgomery County hosted free pop-up coronavirus testing at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Monday, July 20, 2020. STAFF PHOTO / JIM NOELKER
By Micah Karr

Today is Sunday, September 27 and here are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio tops 150,000 reported cases of coronavirus, more than 1,000 cases reported for second day in a row

There have been 150,009 cases and 4,740 deaths from coronavirus reported in Ohio as of Saturday, September 26, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 1,115 new cases and six deaths were reported today. This is the second day in a row that more than 1,000 cases were reported in Ohio.

Eviction protection and assistance is available, with some work required

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a nationwide order this month banning landlords from evicting tenants who meet certain conditions. The order requires tenants fill out and send a declaration form to their landlords, under penalty of perjury, saying that they qualify for eviction protection. The conditions that tenants have to meet to qualify include, among multiple others, being unable to pay rent because they were laid off, incurred large medical expenses, or lost a substantial portion of wages.

The MAC has voted to reinstate the fall football season

The Mid-American Conference, which includes the Miami RedHawks, has announced that on Friday afternoon its school presidents voted to reinstate the fall football season, on the recommendation of its medical advisory board. A six-game conference-only schedule will begin Nov. 4, and conclude Dec. 18 or 19 with a championship game, which a full schedule to be released at a later date.

Hamilton Schools will return to in-person classes

One of Butler County’s largest school systems will soon be switching away from its coronavirus-motivated hybrid schedule back to traditional in-person classes five days a week.

Data showing seven positive cases of coronavirus to date among students and the endorsement by city health officials means the big change for thousands of students is not only doable but desirable, said Mike Holbrook, superintendent of the city schools.

Area cities are allowed trick-or-treating, though health agencies recommend taking precautions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week issued its first Halloween-related guidance amid the pandemic earlier this week, including discouraging door-to-door trick-or-treating, indoor costume parties, haunted houses, tractor rides and rural fall festivals, labeling them high-risk, COVID-19 activities.

