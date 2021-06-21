5 experts: Cybercriminals want your data and ransom money

3. “We absolutely predict (third party attacks) will grow because they are easier. Why go after 500 entities separately when I can go to one, infiltrate their system and get access to 500 organizations’ information,” said Eva Velasquez, president and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center.

4. “We’re right back to the arms race. The bad guys are going to be coming up with new tricks all the time,” said Dave Salisbury, director of the center for cybersecurity and data intelligence at the University of Dayton.

5. “Emails are such an open door for a lot of attackers. There’s actually a lot of thought that goes into how they write up the email that they send out,” said Kyle Jones, professor and chairman of the computer science and information technology department at Sinclair Community College. “An attacker might spend three or four months doing recon before they do the attack.”

