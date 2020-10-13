491 people cited for distracted driving in initiative that spans 6 states

The initiative began on Monday, October 5 at 12:01 a.m. and continued until Monday, October 12 at 11:59 p.m. The Miami Valley saw a total of 64 citations.

Auglaize County, 2 citations

Butler County, 8 citations

Clark County, 20 citations

Greene County, 3 citations

Mercer County, 1 citation

Miami County, 4 citations

Montgomery County, 13 citations

Preble County, 1 citation

Warren County, 12 citations

On October 29, 2018, Ohio passed House Bill 95, a law which broadened what is considered distracted driving, and increased the fine if it was a contributing factor to the commission of the driving violation, the release stated.