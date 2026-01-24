45-year-old man killed in Warren County crash

Updated 1 hour ago
A single-vehicle crash killed a 45-year-old man in Union Twp. on Saturday morning.

The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the man was identified as Corey Graham, of South Lebanon, who died at Mercy Health – Kings Mills Hospital.

Crews responded to reports of a fatal crash around 1:49 a.m. on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road, west of State Route 48.

Graham in a 2020 GMC Sierra was traveling east on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees.

His two passenger occupants were not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Union Twp. Fire Department, Deerfield Twp. Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton Twp. Police Department and Case Towing.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.