45-year-old man killed in Warren County crash

Crews responded to reports of a fatal crash around 1:49 a.m. on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road, west of State Route 48.

Graham in a 2020 GMC Sierra was traveling east on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees.

His two passenger occupants were not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Union Twp. Fire Department, Deerfield Twp. Fire Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton Twp. Police Department and Case Towing.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.