4 people killed in crashes over Labor Day weekend in Ohio

The deaths marked the fewest number of lives lost during traffic crashes over the holiday in more than a decade, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol data released Tuesday.

None of the deadly crashes were local, but Joseph B. “Jo Jo” Schwarz, 64, of Fairfield was a rear passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban that was hit around 12:25 p.m. Sunday during a nine-vehicle crash that injured 21 others on Interstate 75 South near Lima in Allen County.