3.2M Bissell Steam Shot cleaners under recall

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled steam cleaners and contact Bissell to receive either a $60 credit toward a Bissell.com purchase or a $40 refund.

Visit www.bissell.com/steamshotrecall to register for the recall and for instructions on how to cut the cord and take and upload a photo of the steam cleaner showing the model number and cut cord.

The affected products were sold between August 2008 and May. Model numbers are: 39N7, 39N71, 39N72, 39N73, 39N75, 39N76, 39N77, 39N78, 39N79, 39N7A, 39N7C, 39N7B, 39N7D, 39N7E, 39N7F, 39N7H, 39N7J, 39N7M, 39N7N, 39N7P, 39N7Q, 39N7T, 39N7V, 39N7W, 39B7U, 39N7V, 39N7X, 29946, 29947, 29948, 29949, 2994B, 2994C, 2994D and 2994W.

For more information, contact Bissell at RecallNA@bissell.com or 855-417-7001.