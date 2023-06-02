30th Creek Classic in Beavercreek this weekend with more than 200 soccer teams

Families that attend can look forward to a great run tournament with quality fields and game officials, and a midway full of great food and apparel vendors, Guthrie said. On-site health care is provided by Dayton Children’s Medical Center, and new cars from the Jeff Schmitt Auto Group will be on display.

The Beavercreek Soccer Association facilitates soccer for nearly 2,300 boys and girls at the recreational and competitive level through its recreational leagues, Celtic Soccer Club, and The Ohio Galaxies.

Guthrie and fellow co-director Cheryl Henderson have served in that role of the tournament for four years, but prior to that Dianne Thullen and John Ankeney were directors for most of the previous 26 years, Guthrie said.

“30 years is a great milestone,” said Guthrie. “In reaching this milestone I think about the many volunteers that laid the groundwork for the success of the tournament.”

Two of those volunteers have a part of all 30 tournaments: Peggy Mangan has led the Concession Stand for all 30 years and Larry Collins has been “instrumental” in setting up the fields and other roles, Guthrie said.

“We sincerely hope that all participants, parents, and guests will enjoy this memorable weekend filled with the spirit of competitive soccer,” said the Association in the announcement. “The Tournament Committee has worked meticulously to ensure this year’s CREEK CLASSIC will be the best tournament yet.”