$265M Easton Farm project heading to Springboro Planning Commission for final approval

The closure of Fox Trail Drive, which would have connected to Deer Trail. Anna Drive will connect through the development to a roundabout at Tamarack Trail.

Increasing the setbacks along the north and south borders of the 103-acre development.

Increasing open/public space.

Decreasing the density.

“We have engaged in several in-person meetings in the community with residents, neighbors and business owners and we continue to take note of the comments from city staff, planning commission and both neighbors and tenant prospects (who) are very excited about the project and those who have concerns, all input which continues to hone and improve the plan,” said developer Larry Dillin.

“We have started initial leasing conversations with several potential users that are very encouraging, so we hope to keep positive forward momentum on our efforts for the development of Easton Farm,” he said.

Dillin LLC, and Borror of Columbus, are requesting PUD/Mixed Use zoning and approval of its plan for the $265 million project. The project has been under review by the zoning commission since March.

A number of neighboring residents have raised concerns at the past few meetings citing traffic, density and other issues in their opposition.

The mixed-use development would have a total of 519 dwelling units, including single-family homes, townhouses and apartments, in addition to retail and commercial spaces.

According to the submission, the overall density was calculated by the city at 5.83 dwelling units per acre, which is below the city development code of six to eight dwelling units per acre. The density calculation excludes the 16-acre family farm and a 113-unit independent living facility.

Since the initial plans submitted in March, the developers made a number of changes including the reduction of building heights from four stories to three stories; eliminating the parking garage; reducing the number of apartments; increasing the green space; and donating more acreage to North Park. The dedicated open space was calculated at 22.89 acres, according to the latest submission.

The plans include a 14.32-acre mixed use component that includes space for restaurants, retail and office space as well as a 113-unit independent living facility.

City Planner Dan Boron said if the Planning Commission approves the recommendations, the proposed project will go to city council to set a date for a public hearing for 30 days later. After that the proposed project will have to have three readings before the recommendations are approved by council.