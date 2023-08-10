2.2 million jar candles sold exclusively at Target under recall

Threshold candles sold in one-wick, three-wick in multiple scents.

About 2.2 million glass jar candles sold exclusively at Target are under recall for possible laceration injuries and burn hazards.

Target received 19 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use, resulting in one minor injury, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The recall involves certain Threshold glass jar 5.5-ounce one-wick and 20-ounce three-wick candles in multiple scents, which were sold at Target stores nationwide and online for between $3 and $12 from February 2020 through July 2023.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund, or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label. For information, visit www.target.com and click on recalls or contact Target at 800-440-0680.

