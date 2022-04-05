20-year-old Brookville woman killed in Preble County crash

A Brookville woman died after she was thrown from a car that crashed into a utility pole in Preble County Tuesday morning.
Haylee A. Waddle, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Around 7:51 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol was notified of a crash on Eaton Lewisburg Road near Kayler Road.
A preliminary investigation revealed Waddle was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu west on Eaton Lewisburg Road when the car went off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole, according to OSHP. The car reportedly rolled before coming to a stop in a field.
Waddle was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, troopers said.
The crash is under investigation. The Preble County Sheriff’s Office, West Alexandria and Lewisburg fire and EMS and the Preble County Coroner’s Office assisted troopers at the scene.
There have been at least 196 fatal crashes in Ohio so far this year, according to OSHP. Prior to Tuesday’s crash only one other deadly crash had been reported in Preble County this year.
