2 Warren County residents dead after nine-vehicle crash in Shelby County

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Daniel Susco

Two Warren County residents died Monday afternoon after a nine-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Shelby County.

Larry E. Warner and Penny S. Warner, both 71, of Morrow, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At least seven other people were injured in the crash and taken to Lima Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash took place at about 4:36 p.m. on southbound I-75 near the exit to Botkins, Ohio. Traffic had slowed in the area due to a previous crash near the 103 mile marker, which is about one mile down the highway.

A total of nine vehicles were involved in the later, fatal crash, including two semi trucks.

The crash is still under investigation, and troopers from the OSHP Crash Reconstruction Unit are assisting.

The Botkins Fire Department, Anna Rescue, Saint Johns Rescue, Wapakoneta EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted the highway patrol at the scene.

