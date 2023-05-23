2 men from Kettering, West Chester found dead after hiking in Utah slot canyon

Family members said they had last spoken to the missing men on Saturday, when they said they were going to hike about five miles into Wire Pass and the Buckskin Gulch but had not heard from them since, according to the sheriff’s office.

Photos from the family confirmed that the first hiker found was York.

Search crews on Monday evening found Walter’s body in the canyon, downstream toward the junction with the Paria River.

Walter had been carried about seven or eight miles down the canyon by the flood waters, and York was carried nearly 10 miles, the sheriff’s office said.

It was the same canyon where two men from Florida were killed by flooding in March.