19 Leap Day babies born so far at area hospitals

Almost 20 babies have been born so far this Leap Day at area hospitals, according to the Premier and Kettering health networks.

As of 4 p.m., Premier Health said that it had three babies at its hospitals - two born at Miami Valley Hospital, and one at Atrium Medical Center.

Kettering Health said that it had quite a few more babies as of 3 p.m., including:

  • Seven born at Kettering Health Washington Township
  • Five born at Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Three born at Soin Medical Center
  • One born at Kettering Health Hamilton

We have reached out to both health networks to ask for updates if more babies are born later today.

