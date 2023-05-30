3 teens killed in crashes over past few days

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified a teen killed Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash.

Marissa Portemont, 17, of Greenville, was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt east on Hollansburg Sampson Road just after 7 p.m. when she failed to yield to a stop sign at the intersection with Jaysville St. Johns Road, according to preliminary investigation.

The Cobalt was struck by a Ford F-150 driven by 48-year-old Clifford Strange of Greenville south on Jaysville St. Johns Road.

Strange and his passenger were treated at the scene.

Portemont was taken to Wayne Healthcare, where she succumbed to injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

A 17-year-old soon-to-be senior at the Warren County Career Center was killed in an early single-vehicle Monday crash in Lebanon.

Shawn Mitchell was driving south on Hart Road around 3 a.m. in a 2002 Honda Civic when he lost control, went off the left side of the road and struck a tree, according to the highway patrol’s Lebanon Post.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lebanon Schools Superintendent Isaac Seevers wrote in an email to families that Mitchell was a sports medicine program student at the county career center. Mitchell previously attended Lebanon High School, where he participated in wrestling, track and cross country.

All three crashes remain under investigation.