Nearly 8,000 without power as Hurricane Helene remnants reach the Miami Valley

The majority of the outages were reported near Oakwood, Kettering and Centerville.

Strong Winds to Persist into This Evening and then begin to Diminish. pic.twitter.com/txGnI2sX26 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 27, 2024

Outages for AES Ohio included:

Champaign County: 1

Greene County: 444

Miami County: 28

Montgomery County: 3,480

Preble County: 81

Warren County: 9

Duke Energy reported the following outages as of 2:30 p.m.:

Butler County: 495

Warren County: 1,115

As of 2:33 p.m., the following outages were reported for Ohio Edison:

Champaign County: Fewer than 20

Clark County: 2,318

The remnants of Hurricane Helene will bring strong, damaging winds to the Miami Valley Friday. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. and a High Wind Warning is in effect until midnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Strongs winds with gusts of up to 55 to 60 mph are possible and could result in tree limbs being blown down and power outages. People should attempt to secure outdoor items if possible.