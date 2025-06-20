Dayton father, Honduran immigrant detained at Butler County Jail will be deported

During Reyes’ monthslong detainment at Butler County Jail, his family communicated with him often, Heishman said. The facility allows visitors to video call a detainee from another room in the building on designated days.

“It has not been easy to be separated from my family, unable to see them, or even a touch from my kids or wife, without being able to attend church and be with people who love me,” Reyes wrote in a letter to his fellow West Charleston Church of the Brethren members. “I have cried at night asking God to give me strength.”

But Reyes will not be permitted to see his family before his departure. Along with a few other personal items like his wallet, he is only permitted to bring a backpack of clothing with him that can’t exceed 40 pounds, said West Charleston Church of the Brethren co-pastor Irvin Heishman.

Reyes’ case has been at the center of a few protests outside Butler County Jail and a call upon the Butler County commission to reconsider the county’s ICE contract.

Reyes was called by an ICE officer in April. He was told to come to ICE’s office in Blue Ash to have an ankle monitor removed — not for criminal activity, but for electronic monitoring by ICE, which uses ankle monitors to track people living in the U.S. who lack a legal immigration status.

When Reyes arrived for his appointment, he was detained and transferred to Butler County Jail, the region’s ICE detention center. Reyes was in the country with ICE’s permission, as his partner and their two children were pursuing an asylum case and federal policy allowed families to stay together, Heishman said.

“I think most Americans want things to be done in a respectful way,” Heishman said. “And I think if people realized that this policy is breaking up good families, leaving women to care for their children without their spouse, I don’t think most Americans would be very happy with that.”

Heishman said Reyes and his family are fearful about his deportation.

The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for Honduras last winter, asking U.S. residents and government personnel to reconsider travel to the Central American country due to violent crime, gang activity, public health concerns and other factors. National news outlets have also reported that many Honduran residents are exiting the country due to prolonged droughts that impact food production.

Heishman described Reyes as incredibly generous — he was known to help out in the kitchen and during clean-up after church meals — and a funny and curious man.

“And he really loves his family,” Heishman said. “We’re helping them work through the grieving process — they really wanted to believe that since he did not have any criminal charges against him, there would be a means for them to be reunited.”

The pastor said that while processing the news about Reyes, he has also been working to prepare a sermon for the upcoming weekend.

“I think it’s going to be on the theme of lament this week,” he said.

Reyes’ full letter to his church is here, both in Spanish and English:

Por medio de esta carta quiero expresar el agradecimiento que tengo con cada miembro de la iglesia porque Dios los ha puesto en mi vida para recibir. Bendiciones de su parte. Gracias por el apoyo que le han brindado a mi familia por sus cartas de aliento y fuerzas para soportar este proceso. No ha sido fácil estar separado de mi familia sin poder verlos, sin recibir una caricia de mis hijos y mi esposa, sin poder asistir a la iglesia y estar con las personas que me quieren. He llorado por las noches pidiendo a Dios que me de fuerzas. Ya son dos meses de estar encarcelado, mal alimentado y recibiendo humillaciones de algunos oficiales. Algunos compañeros de otra celda han sido golpeados. Pero tengo la fe en Dios que muy pronto saldré de aquí y alabaré a Jehova y cantaré salmos a su nombre altísimo; anunciaré por la mañana su misericordia, y su fidelidad cada noche. Amen. Los extraño mucho; Dios los bendiga

Through this card I want to express the gratitude I have for every member of the church because God has put you in my life to receive one another. Blessings to you. Thank you for the support you have provided my family through cards of encouragement and strength to endure this process. It has not been easy to be separated from my family, unable to see them, or even a touch from my kids or wife, without being able to attend church and be with people who love me. I have cried at night asking God to give me strength. It’s two months now being locked up, poorly fed, suffering indignities at the hands of some of the officers here. Some of the others here have even been beaten by the guards. But I have faith in God that someday soon, I will leave here; I will praise Jehovah and sing songs to his name above all names; I will tell of his mercy every morning and his faithfulness every night. Amen.

I miss you all very much; God bless you.