130,558 cases, 4,259 deaths from coronavirus reported in Ohio

Members of Montgomery County Public Health and the Ohio National Guard help with pop-up testing Tuesday at Kettering Fields, 444 North Bend Blvd. Results from the latest coronavirus pop-up testing site are expected in a more timely manner and results are accessible online to patients, following a switch to a new laboratory. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Local News

There have been 130,558 cases of coronavirus and 4,259 deaths reported in Ohio as of Sunday, September 6, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 733 new cases and three new deaths were reported today.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 13,841 people have been hospitalized and 3,033 people have been admitted into an intensive care unit. 33 new hospitalizations and one new ICU admission were reported today. 108,578 people are estimated to have recovered. 123,803 cases and 3,972 deaths have been confirmed by the state.

ExploreBlack, Hispanic Ohioans face outsized COVID-19 risk

Six months into the pandemic, data paints a stark picture of how Black and Hispanic Ohioans face an outsized risk from the coronavirus.

Black Ohioans make up about 13% of the state’s population but account for larger percentages of COVID-19 cases (22.8%), hospitalizations (30.6%) and deaths (18.7%), while white Ohioans make up about 82% of the state’s population, but account for smaller percentages of COVID-19 cases (53.1%), hospitalizations (56.9%) and deaths (77.5%), according to an analysis by Health Policy Institute of Ohio.

As of Aug. 29, Hispanic Ohioans were also over-represented in COVID-19 cases (6.3%) and hospitalizations (5.9%) relative to the percent of the state population (4%) but underrepresented in deaths (2.2%).

