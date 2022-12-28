13 killed over Christmas holiday on Ohio roadways, including in Montgomery County

Four more people were killed in a three-vehicle crash just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday on southbound Interstate 75 in Shelby County, which was investigated by the patrol’s Piqua Post.

Single-fatality crashes also were reported in Crawford and Summit counties, with two in Washington County, according to the state traffic fatality report.

The death toll in crashes this year was the most over the past four years and up three from last year. Of the 13 killed this year, impairment was a factor in one crash.

Troopers removed 56 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads during the holiday and cited 14 motorists for distracted driving and 21 drivers for drugs.

The public is encouraged to use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/static/links/Christmas2022_PIO.pdf.