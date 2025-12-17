12-day-old infant found unresponsive in Preble County, death under investigation

The death of a 12-day-old infant is under investigation in Preble County after the baby was found unresponsive Wednesday.
The Preble County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4000 block of Camden West Elkton Road just after 9 a.m.
A 911 caller reported the infant’s bassinet tipped over, according to emergency records. He said the baby had head trauma and was bleeding from the back of his head.
The infant took one breath, but otherwise wasn’t breathing, according to the caller. Dispatch gave the caller CPR instructions as they waited for crews to arrive.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.
The sheriff’s office and Preble County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.
