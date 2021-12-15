11 apply for vacant Lebanon City Council seat

Nearly a dozen residents have expressed interest in being appointed to city council seat vacated by former Lebanon City Councilman Joe Shafer.
Tuesday was the deadline for residents to apply for an appointment to the vacant seat. At the deadline, 11 people, including the fifth and sixth-pace finishers in the Nov. 2 general election, have submitted applications for the vacant seat.
Shafer’s term expires on Dec. 3, 2023 and his successor would complete the remainder of his unexpired term.
Lebanon’s charter requires the council seat to be filled within 30 days of the vacancy. This is the second time in 2021 council has had to fill a vacant seat. In June, there were 15 applicants seeking appointment to the seat vacated by Krista Wyatt who resigned.
Council reviewed the 11 applications in executive session following Tuesday’s council meeting and has developed a short list of potential candidates for appointment, according to Mayor Mark Messer.
Messer said the new council member would be appointed at the Jan. 4 council meeting.
Those who expressed interest in the vacated council seat include:
- Lacy Blann, a self-employed owner of a private mental health practice providing individual and family counseling to youth and adults. She is a licensed professional clinical counselor and has lived in Lebanon since 2018. Blann and her husband have two children.
- Zachary J. Bowles is employed as a biomed technician and said has lived in Lebanon with his wife since 2011. He said he and his wife did research before moving to Lebanon and fell in love with the city. Bowles said he has three things that will make him a good candidate - he’s Christian, a conservative and pro-constitution.
- Adam Burris is a senior information technology vendor management professional. He is a third-generation resident wants to be a part of the leadership as well as the direction the city is going in. Burris said he believes his previous leadership positions and extreme conservative viewpoints would make him a great fit. He said all income he makes as a council member would be donated to local charities.
- Mike Collins has lived in Lebanon for more than 10 years. He is an Air Force veteran who served eight years and worked six years as a Department of Defense contractor. For the past 11 years he has worked as a USAF federal civilian employee at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He enjoys a number of aspects of living in Lebanon and wants to become more involved in the city and learn more about local government.
- Kristen D. Eggers is a third-generation community member and is raising her family in Lebanon. A police and administrative clerk for Clearcreek Twp., she is also an office manager for a company as well as a self-employed apparel and accessory business owner. Eggers is a community volunteer and said she would bring new and creative ideas to solve problems and put her support behind positive solutions of those around her.
- Donna Hicks has been a Lebanon and Warren County resident since 1995 and said the city has been a great place to raise a family. Hicks owns a portrait studio. She is also an active member of the local Rotary Club and the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce.
- Mickie Marquis said she is “keen for the opportunity” to serve on council. A resident for the past 39 years, she feels she has the qualities to enhance council and has “a genuine love for the city.” She has been a member of the Lebanon Garden Club and the Shade Tree Commission. Marquis and her husband were part of the start-up of the Warriors Backpack program in 2008.
- Susie Payson expressed her interest in the appointment to city council, but did not provide any personal biographical information to the city.
- Alecia Lipton placed fifth in the nine-way council race on Nov. 2 where the top four were elected. During citizens comments at Tuesday’s council meeting, Lipton urged council to select one of the people who actually ran in the council election. In her interest letter, Lipton said, “This act would acknowledge the wishes of the voters and ensure that the person selected wants to serve in this role. Selecting a friend of the party will continue this the strife already felt in Lebanon. Lipton and her husband has resided in the city since 2015. She is the director of public relations at Hoxworth Blood Center and is a community volunteer.
- Jim Norris, who finished sixth in Nov. 2 council race, also expressed his interest in being appointed to the vacant council seat. He has lived and voted in Lebanon for decades and is a former council member. Norris said he had more experience than anyone currently serving on council and is well-known in the community. He also said, “My appointment would be seen as Council reaching out to other segments of our Community in regards to the last election.”
- Liza Sizemore has grown-up in Lebanon and has lived in the city most of her life. In her interest letter, Sizemore said is a “Christ Follower who is fiscally conservative which I believe represents the ideals and actions of our citizens. I will lead with transparence and collaboration with fellow council members.” She is a senior global project manager for a pharmaceutical company.
