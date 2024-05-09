10 tornadoes confirmed in Southwest Ohio: Here’s what we know

As of Thursday morning, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Crews conducted storm surveys in Southwest Ohio and parts of Indiana, confirming 11 tornadoes Wednesday. Final damage assessments are still pending for some of the twisters.

Here’s what we know so far about the storms:

Butler County:

A tornado was confirmed south of Oxford and near McGonigle. There was damage from Bunker Hills Wood Road east-northeast to Stillwell Beckett Road and to the Indiana Ridge Golf Club area, according to the NWS.

A final assessment is expected by the end of the week.

Clinton County:

Crews confirmed a tornado north of Blanchester. Damage was reported along North state Route 133 near Irvin Road.

A final assessment is expected by the end of the week.

Darke County:

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Greenville, reaching maximum wind speeds of 110 mph. It started near the intersection of Greenville-Nashville and New Madison-Coletown roads around 8:24 p.m., where multiple trees were uprooted, according to NWS.

The tornado traveled northeast, crossing state Route 502 causing minor damage to homes on Daly Road. The twister’s width increased as it moved into Greenville, snapping and uprooting trees in the Greenville Union Cemetery.

The tornado damaged trees throughout the city and also caused minor damage at multiple homes. Most of the impact was shingles and siding removed from the house, according to NWS. A press box at Greenville High School’s football field was destroyed.

The twister left Greenville near the elementary school and moved along Kruckerburg Road, resulting in more damage to homes and outbuildings. Crews also noted damage along Childrens Home Bradford Road.

The tornado ended near Gettysburg around 8:42 p.m. It traveled 11.9 miles and had a maximum path width of 800 yards.

Franklin County, Indiana:

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in the Hickory Woods Campground in Brookville. An EF-1 tornado has wind speeds between 86 and 110 mph.

A final assessment is expected by the end of the week.

Mercer County:

An EF-2 tornado started Montezuma in Mercer County before traveling 6.4 miles and ending in New Bremen, Auglaize County. It had maximum wind speeds of 130 mph and a path width of 300 yards, according to the NWS.

The twister started at 8:20 p.m. in a field east of Harrison Road. Crews noted scour marks, but there wasn’t any damage at that location.

The storm continued east, causing significant damage to trees and outbuildings. Two homes near Southland Road and Tri Township Road lost their roofs and had walls partially collapse, according to NWS.

The tornado came to an end at 8:33 p.m., west of state Route 66.

A second EF-2 tornado was confirmed near Coldwater and reached maximum wind speeds of 120 mph.

It started at 7:50 p.m. on Siegrist Jutte Road in Fort Recovery, with a few downed trees. South of state Route 129, wooded areas had sections with more than 70% tree loss, according to NWS. A few homes along Saint Peter Road had significant roof damage.

The tornado damaged and destroyed outbuildings at farms as it moved east. Most homes were limited to minor roof damage in the area, according to NWS.

The twister ended at 8:08 p.m. in Coldwater. Its maximum path width reached 400 yards.

Warren County:

NWS confirmed five tornadoes in Warren County in the following areas:

Shawhan Road northeast of South Lebanon

State Route 123 southeast of Lebanon

Mason Morrow Millgrove Road northeast of Morrow

Mason Morrow Millgrove Road south of Senior

Final assessments are expected by the end of the week.