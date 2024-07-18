Fairfield Twp. man seriously injured in I-675 rollover crash in Washington Twp.

Interstate 675 South was closed for several hours Thursday in Washington Twp. after a rollover crash seriously injured a person.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 3 p.m. to the I-675 South near mile marker 3.6 for a crash, according to a press release.
The driver of a 1999 GMC Yukon lost control, drove off the left side of the road, swerved back onto the road and rolled multiple times, according to a crash report filed by the sheriff’s office.
The driver, a 63-year-old man from Fairfield Twp. in Butler County, was ejected and taken to Kettering Health Main Campus with serious injuries.
I-675 South was closed just after state Route 48 and the left lane on I-675 North is blocked near state Route 725, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic map.
The southbound lanes have since reopened.
About the Author