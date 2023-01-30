1 killed in I-70 crash in Preble County

One person died in a crash early Monday morning on Interstate 70 East near the Ohio-Indiana line in Preble County.
No other injuries were reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton post. Additional information about the deceased has not been released at this time.
The crash was reported around 3:02 a.m. and involved two vehicles, an OSHP dispatcher said.
The crash closed I-70 East, but the highway was since reopened.
We will update this story as more information is available.
