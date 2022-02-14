1 killed, 2 injured in I-71 crash in Warren County

Brice Kelly, 18, of Wilmington, was driving a 1994 Ford Ranger south on the highway near Wilmington Road when Kelly lost control of the truck, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The truck crossed the median and was reportedly hit by a 2018 Prevost bus driven by 30-year-old Clayton Dehnel of Gallatin, Tennessee.

The crash threw Kelly from the truck and Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP.