1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Warren County

A fatal two-vehicle car crash in Salem Twp. in Warren County left one person dead and one person injured Friday.
John Cornelius, a 70-year-old man from Morrow, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred at 4:43 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.
Cornelius traveled eastbound on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road in a 2008 Mazda Tribute, and he struck a second driver in a 2014 Kia Soul westbound head on after Cornelius drove left of center, a release from the patrol said.
The second driver, Sandra Moorman, age 75 of Clarksville, was transported via EMS to Bethesda North Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
“Cornelius was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash,” the release said.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Salem Township Fire/EMS assisted on scene.
