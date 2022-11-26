journal-news logo
X

1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Warren County

Local News
By , Staff Writer
53 minutes ago

A fatal two-vehicle car crash in Salem Twp. in Warren County left one person dead and one person injured Friday.

John Cornelius, a 70-year-old man from Morrow, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred at 4:43 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.

Cornelius traveled eastbound on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road in a 2008 Mazda Tribute, and he struck a second driver in a 2014 Kia Soul westbound head on after Cornelius drove left of center, a release from the patrol said.

The second driver, Sandra Moorman, age 75 of Clarksville, was transported via EMS to Bethesda North Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“Cornelius was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash,” the release said.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Salem Township Fire/EMS assisted on scene.

In Other News
1
Crowd flees Dayton parade: “I was just taught to hide underneath my...
2
People flee after gunshot at Dayton holiday parade: What we know now
3
Area lawmaker hopeful Ohio gun bill will pass this year
4
Dayton holiday parade halted amid gunfire; no injuries reported
5
Ohio State, Michigan fans ready for undefeated archrivals to do battle

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top