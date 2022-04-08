1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving Franklin fire truck

A 19-year-old was killed and another person seriously injured in a crash involving a Franklin fire truck on Interstate 75 north late Thursday night.
The fire truck was parked in the left lane of the highway with its emergency lights on while providing traffic control for a separate non-injury crash near mile marker 39, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Around 11:23 p.m., a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze hit the back of the fire truck.
The driver of the car, 19-year-old Dominique Horton of Dayton, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP. A 21-year-old passenger, also from Dayton, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.
They were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.
Four Franklin Fire and EMS Division personnel were inside the fire truck at the time of the crash, but none of them was injured.
Speed and impairment are suspected to be factors in the crash, according to OSHP.
Franklin and Springboro police, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin, Clearcreek Twp. and Joint Emergency Medical Medical Services assisted troopers at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
There have been at least five fatal crashes reported in Warren County so far this year, according to OSHP. In 2021, the county had seven total fatal crashes and 15 in 2020.
