1 dead, 2 injured Preble County crash

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A two-vehicle crash in Preble County killed one person and injured two people Friday afternoon.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased as 64-year-old Roger D. Flannery from East Bernstadt, Ky.

Crews were dispatched on reports of the crash on Ohio 725 at Ohio 177 around 2 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

A 2011 Ford Flex was traveling west on Ohio 725 when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

The vehicle entered the intersection and hit a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck that Flannery was traveling north on Ohio 177, deputies said. The pick-up truck then traveled off of the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting him where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Explore1 injured in shooting after party in Dayton

A passenger in his vehicle was taken to McCullough Hyde Hospital in Oxford with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Flex was not injured and the front seat passenger in her vehicle was transported to Kettering Health Hamilton with non-life threatening injuries. A child, who was secured in a child safety seat, was not injured as well.

The intersection remained closed for several hours while deputies conducted their investigation.

Camden, Gasper Twp. and Oxford EMS units, Camden and College Corner Fire Departments, MedFlight and ODOT crews responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County Coroner’s Office.

In Other News
1
Ohio bill to limit student cellphone use in schools heads to governor’s...
2
Franklin K9 Fury, who died in crash, to be honored Saturday at memorial...
3
Feds allow I-75 Brent Spence bridge project to move forward, without...
4
Area rep’s bill to make it easier to challenge candidacies after trans...
5
Funding, technology remain concerns among local water officials in...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top