Z93 returns to airwaves joined by new alternative rock station

“Z93 was a powerhouse in Dayton, and we’re thrilled to bring it back for a new era,” said Market Manager Brett Beshore in a press release. “By reuniting popular voices like Scott Sharp and Dayton’s most iconic personality Kim Farris with a high-energy presentation, we’re delivering a station that feels both legendary and fresh, something completely unique in today’s radio landscape. Listeners will experience a station that sounds like nothing else on the air today.”

The station is promising a nostalgic, exciting trip down memory lane.

“We’ll be playing all the songs and artists that helped make Z93 famous,” said Program Director Joel Murphy. “Listeners can expect to hear classic pop and top 40 with artists like Prince, Michael Jackson, Phil Collins, Whitney Houston.”

Morning Show host Sharp is eager to be a part of a resurrected radio legacy.

“Z93 is the station that I, and many other Daytonians grew up with and am beyond excited for the return of the legendary Z,” Sharp said. “Hearing ‘Eaton, Dayton and Springfield ALIVE!’ will be a goosebumps moment, and I am honored to have the opportunity to be part of a special station and legacy.”

Connoisseur Media also announced the debut of 101.5 The Fridge, an alternative rock station featuring artists like Foo Fighters, Green Day and Mumford and Sons. The station name pays homage to Dayton as the home of Frigidaire.

“With 101.5 The Fridge, we’re giving Dayton the coolest alternative rock station it’s ever had,” Beshore said. “The name pays tribute to the city’s proud Frigidaire heritage, while the format delivers a bold, modern sound that will stand out and connect with listeners and advertisers across the market.”

Program Director Kevin Begley echoed Beshore’s sentiments.

“Alternative has been missing from Dayton for way too long, and that ends now. 101.5 The Fridge is here to give the music, and the fans, the home they deserve,” Begley said. “This is the soundtrack of a generation, back on the radio where it belongs. The Fridge isn’t just a name, it’s a signal that alternative in Dayton is alive, loud and impossible to ignore. We may not have been able to get Frigidaire to come back to Dayton… but we did bring back alternative radio. Get ready Dayton, The Fridge is fully stocked.”