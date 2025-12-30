YouTube TV announces major change to subscription options

This will allow sports fans to pay only for a package featuring ESPN and the like, or for non-sports fans to avoid those costly carriage fees by getting a package tailored more to news or entertainment content.

This change, expected in early 2026, is in response to similar strategies recently implemented by competitors, including Sling TV and DIRECTV.

YouTube TV announced that it will have more than 10 customizable packages beginning in 2026. But the headliner of this announcement is a genre package geared specifically toward sports enthusiasts.

Aptly named the “Sports Plan,” YouTube TV says this package will feature many of the major sports channels and add-on options:

“The Sports Plan will offer fans access to all the major broadcasters as well as sports networks like FS1, NBC Sports Network, all of the ESPN networks, as well as ESPN Unlimited. Subscribers can include add-ons like NFL Sunday Ticket and RedZone, and keep all fan-favorite features, including unlimited DVR, multiview, key plays, and fantasy view.”

Pricing details for the Sports Plan have not yet been released.

But we can use a few of the competing products on the market to approximate a potential monthly price.

DIRECTV’s “MySports” package costs $69.99 per month and features all of the channels mentioned in the YouTube TV announcement, including the ESPN Unlimited subscription. Additionally, it features access to league-specific networks like NFL Network, MLB Network and NHL Network. It also includes the Turner networks, such as TNT and TBS, which carry sports as well. You can read more about this offering here.

Meanwhile, some sports fans are already saving money by bundling the ESPN Unlimited package with the FOX One package for $39.99 per month. This gives access to all of the ESPN channels mentioned above, as well as the Fox Sports channels and Big Ten Network.

My best guess is that the YouTube TV “Sports Plan” will likely be priced in the $60-$70 per month range.

That may not seem like a huge discount, but even modest savings could add up over the course of a year if you’re not watching any of the other channels on YouTube TV’s full package.

This article was written by Nick Cole and originally appeared on Clark.com.