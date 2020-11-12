WORTH THE DRIVE: Dessert Festival to launch in Cincinnati this weekend drive-thru style

Amy’s Cookies and Treats: Their specialty is the iced oatmeal cookie.

Love & Macs: This Florence bakery produces macaroons in flavors such as lime, watermelon, vanilla, and triple chocolate.

Pyles Sweets & More: Bite-sized cotton candy balls come in flavors such as birthday cake, blue raspberry, and even champagne.

Le Macaron French Pastrie: Located right there in Liberty Center, the site of the festival, Le Macaron specializes in authentic French macarons and patisseries.

Sugar Innovations: The treats here include apples dipped entirely in candy or chocolate and chocolate-covered pretzels, marshmallows, and Oreos.

Memorie Maker Café and Cupcakery: The signature dessert for this cupcake bakery is the Death by Chocolate Cupcake. There are surely worse ways to go.

Starlight Doughnut Lab: This “laboratory” set up its first physical location in Norwood this year. It cranks out “over-the-top” artesian doughnuts.

Molly’s Cupcakes: Also located in Liberty Township, Molly’s churns out hand-crafted mini-cupcakes in a variety of gourmet flavors.

The Cheesecakery: These cheesecake specialists with both a brick-and-mortar Cincinnati location and food truck boast over 100 cheesecake flavors.

Chico’s Cheesecakes: Chico’s will be offering their two famous desserts: the cheesecake brownie and the cheesecake bar.

Marcella’s Doughnuts: Located on the East Side, these artisans produce over 4,000 gourmet, handmade doughnuts daily.

Cotton Candi Cloud: Hand-whipped, organic sugars, candies, and dried fruits are spun into cotton candy.

Nothing Bundt Cakes: This well-known bakery chain produces bundt cakes (cakes in a doughnut shape) in a variety of flavors.

Donna’s Gourmet Cookies: Donna’s makes scratch-made cookies, brownies, and bars. For the festival, they’ll be sampling their famous mint chocolate chip cookies.

How to Go

What: Cincinnati Dessert Festival

When: Nov. 15, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Township

Cost: $15. Buy advance tickets here.

More Info: www.midwestdessertfests.com