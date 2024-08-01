World’s Longest Yard Sale weaves through local counties this weekend

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Lifestyles
By
Updated 1 hour ago
X

The 127 Yard Sale, also known as The World’s Longest Yard Sale, opens today and continues through Aug. 4 stretching along U.S. Highway 127 through Butler, Darke and Preble Counties.

Encompassing six states and 690 miles, the sale offers a variety of great bargains, handmade crafts, unique antiques and collectibles, and “’good eats.”

There are more than 2,200 vendors along the route as well. At major vendor stops there will be a minimum of 25 vendors each. The major vendor stops in our area include:

Rustic Hill Brew Thru

9430 US-127, Greenville

MORE INFO

Cross’s Campground

7777 US-127, Camden

(937) 452-1535

Pleasant Treasures

4020 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton

MORE INFO

ExploreDayton Art Institute reveals plans for 2024 Oktoberfest

According to the event website, there will be “a mix of resellers and regular yard sales at Major Vendor Stop locations. They are high traffic so resellers like them, but you will also find regular yard sales at these locations because some people don’t live close enough to the route or their yard is not suitable for holding a yard sale.”

For more information including vendor details, route maps and lodging options visit 127YardSale.com.

ExploreLocal theater folks honored with Hall of Fame inductions, DayTony Awards
In Other News
1
New buildings signal the future for Miami University
2
What’s a good heart rate for your age?
3
Tips for picking a college major
4
Lebanon Blues Festival turns 25, event is this weekend
5
How to think like a historian to uncover your family’s narrative

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top