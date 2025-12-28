With so many gardening tool options on the market, it’s easy to work smarter and not harder

The right gardening tool makes all the difference. My husband has always said, and I agree with this one: work smarter, not harder. With numerous excellent tools available today, it’s easy to work smarter.

My overall favorite garden tool is my soil knife. I have about five of them, not because I need five, but I misplace one and must get another. I don’t remember a time when I had all five in the same location.

I always have one in my Bronco in case I am at a site visit. It comes in handy when I need to check the planting depth of a tree. I have one at the office in case I need it. Not sure why I would need it at the office, but I have one. The rest are at home in the garage, golf cart, and/or barn.

My next go-to for big jobs is my STIHL weed eater with several different attachments. I love this tool. It’s great for cleaning up the spaces that went rogue. For big weeds like thistle and small brush like honeysuckle, the blade works perfectly.

The other attachments I use often include the hedge trimmer (not on hedges but heavy brush), the mini chainsaw, the lawn edger, and the leaf blower. I don’t use the leaf blower much, as we live in an area where the wind tends to take the leaves into the flower beds, where they stay to decompose.

The next one is my triangle hoe. I love this one because it has three cutting sides that take out weeds when pushing and pulling. The best time to use this one is when the weeds are small. Do it on a sunny day, and they dry up quickly.

I also love my auger attachment with the four-inch auger. I use a drill that also has a side handle attachment. The side handle helps if I hit a rock or hard soil. The drill will whip and twist your arm, but the side handle minimizes this.

Finally, my pruners are a valuable tool. The adage you get what you pay for is so true. If you prune woody material, a good bypass pruner is essential. Invest in a Felco or another brand that has high-quality steel. Get a good tool sharpener as well.

There are all different sizes, types, and styles as well as pruners for different purposes. Select the right pruner for the job. Hand pruners should cut no more than a half-inch branch or less. Move up to loppers if the branch is between a half-inch and an inch. A saw for anything bigger is necessary.

Also, go with the bypass and not the anvil style of pruners. Anvil pruners crush the wood, while bypass cut cleanly through branches. You want the least intrusive cut possible for the best sealing of the wound.

Merry Christmas, and my wish for you is a happy and healthy gardening season. Remember, gardening is good for your health.