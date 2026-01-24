Gem City Family: Finally making time for books

I became so busy with kids and schedules that reading for fun slowly got pushed lower and lower down the list.

This January has been different. I’ve been recovering from surgery, and while I wouldn’t wish the reason for this pause on anyone, it’s given me something I haven’t had in years: uninterrupted quiet. Finally, I have the chance to catch up on all the books I’ve been dreaming of reading.

I have been enjoying this catch-up immensely and it makes me wonder why it took me so long to prioritize this simple pleasure that has always been such a big part of who I am.

There’s something magical about sinking into a story or learning something new from a nonfiction book. It’s a reset for the mind, a little escape, and a reminder that even in the chaos of life and everyday responsibilities, carving out space for yourself matters.

On top of my personal reading, we’ve also been enjoying family-friendly books at bedtime each night. A few favorites that have sparked laughter, imagination, and even some “just-one-more-page” debates in our house include the Little House on the Prairie series, Charlotte’s Web, and My Side of the Mountain. These stories have been such a joy to share together, giving us a chance to wind down, connect, and escape into another world, even if only for 20 minutes each night.

I highly recommend having family reading time before bed.

This winter, we have decided to turn the page, literally. Our January reading list is a mix of these family favorites, novels I’ve been itching to devour for years, and a few parenting guides that might just reshape how I approach my own family life.

If you’ve been waiting for a quiet moment to finally pick up that book, take it from me: make time now. Even a few pages a day can feel like reclaiming a little piece of yourself in the middle of the whirlwind. If you’re looking to build your own reading stash,

I highly recommend supporting some wonderful local bookshops here in Dayton, such as Rabbit Hole Books, The Dollar Book Swap, Blue Dog Books and of course, taking full advantage of the Dayton Metro Library which happens to be running a Winter Reading Challenge for Adults. Register through Beanstack to track your reading and earn badges for every 10 days of reading. Each badge equals an entry in the raffle for a branch prize basket. What a great motivation to dive right in to your next book.

Happy reading, Dayton.