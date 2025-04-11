Wines from throughout Ohio available to taste this weekend at Spooky Nook in Hamilton

The public is invited to attend Vintage Ohio South from noon-5 p.m. Saturday. FILE

By News Staff
34 minutes ago
Inside Spooky Nook Champion Mill’s Conference Center on Saturday will be wines from several cities throughout the state.

The public is invited to attend Vintage Ohio South from noon-5 p.m. and taste wines from at least 9 wineries. Bottles may be purchased to take home.

The event will have live music and other vendors.

Pre-sale tickets are available online here. The first 100 pre-sold ticket purchasers will receive an Ohio Wine cooler, wine glass, charcuterie cup and a pairing wheel.

Tickets in advance are $30 and at the door they are $35. Entry includes 12 wine samples, a wine glass and a charcuterie cup.

Participating wineries:

  • Brandeberry Winery, Enon
  • Caesar Creek Vineyards, Xenia
  • D & D Meadery, Mentor
  • Dalton Union Winery, Marysville
  • Dragonfly Vineyards & Wine Cellar, Urbana
  • Hanover Winery, Hamilton
  • Lincoln Way Vineyards, Wooster
  • Old Mason Winery & Vineyard, West Milton
  • Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery, Eaton
  • Plum Run Winery, Grove City
  • Vinoklet Winery, Cincinnati

Spooky Nook Champion Mill is at 601 N. B St. in Hamilton.

There is also a walk-in mini-sampler option for $10 and it includes 5 wine samples and a wine glass.

