Willis Music expands into ‘massive’ space with move into West Chester

Lifestyles
By Mike Burcham – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
Willis Music has expanded its business in West Chester Twp.

The 126-year old company recently relocated to a much larger location to better serve its customers in the region.

Chris Hite, repair technician and low brass specialist, shows off the tuba and euphonium room at the new Willis Music location at 9482 Meridian Way in West Chester Township. The location features a large variety of brass and wind instruments, percussion, guitars, repair shop, lessons and more. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

“Our new location is like an alternate universe,” said Jaci Pope, Social Media Director for Willis Music. “Every type of instrument you could imagine we have. The new space is massive and it is just a beautiful space.”

The new site is nearly 10,000 square feet and located just south of the Allen Road and Union Centre Boulevard intersection. It is a full service music store and repair shop with new instruments for sale and available to rent. The store carries all kinds of accessories for instruments and musicians and also offers lessons.

The new Willis Music location at 9482 Meridian Way in West Chester Township features a large variety of brass and wind instruments, percussion, guitars, repair shop, lessons and more. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

It also has music books and online ordering available.

“We are a full repair shop for instruments,” Pope said. “You can take your instrument to any store location but the West Chester location is where we handle all repairs. Everything from trumpets, flutes, saxophones, pianos, keyboards, band and orchestra instruments. You can also purchase new or rent.”

The new West Chester Twp. location has approximately 20 employees and as one of the only music stores in the area is well-versed on the equipment required for the local school bands in the area.

“We have more employees, more experts to help parents understand the process of

joining a band and learning an instrument,” Pope said.

The new Willis Music location at 9482 Meridian Way in West Chester Township features a large variety of brass and wind instruments, percussion, guitars, repair shop, lessons and more. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Willis Music acquired Moeller Music in 2013 and then Buddy Rogers music in 2022 and now has locations in West Chester Twp. Kenwood, Eastgate in Ohio and Kentucky locations in Florence and Lexington.

When you walk in you can expect to be greeted right away,” Pope said. “You can expect nice, joyful employees, a really clean environment, and you can see all of our instruments showcased.”

The new Willis Music location at 9482 Meridian Way in West Chester Township features a large variety of brass and wind instruments, percussion, guitars, repair shop, lessons and more. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

HOW TO GO

What: Willis Music

Where: 9482 Meridian Way, West Chester Twp.

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday - Saturday. Closed Sunday

Online: willismusic.com

