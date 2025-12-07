Wild neighbors: How to spot animals living right near you

Although it varies by specific locations, with estimates of deer density at 16 deer per square mile, it’s almost a given. That also means just a few days ago, somewhere nearby, a pair of bucks were fighting in the woods.

In the spring, does will give birth to and raise their fawns within earshot of humans and passing cars.

It’s probably the same for coyotes, but I’ll change the bet to “has passed within a ½ mile of where you’re sitting within the week.” They’re adaptable critters and well-suited to the night.

That means they can live within close proximity to humans, finding food and avoiding detection throughout their home range, which can be as large as 10 miles. Or they can just pick up and go, traveling more than 100 miles to some place different.

From eagles overhead to raccoons shuffling through the night, life goes on outside and through our backyards all of the time. You just have to be looking to see.

Ways to watch

Watching local wildlife in Ohio has provided inspiration with global implications. Wilbur Wright developed his unique theory of controlling flight by watching buzzards soar at the Pinnacles on the west side of the Great Miami River. Noticing how the birds twisted their wings to get more lift on one side than the other, the brothers developed ideas that led to their “warped wing” control systems for their heavier-than-air flying machine.

A popular picnic spot at the turn of the last century, you can hike the same area today as part of the local Aviation Trail.

A great local spot for birders and other wildlife watchers is the Spring Valley Wildlife Area. At 846 acres total, including 150 acres of lake and marsh, it provides a lot of opportunities to see all kinds of animals. In fact, more than 230 species of birds have been identified there. From migrating geese (even species other than Canada geese) to woodcock, birds of both meadow and marsh at different times of the year can be seen here.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website there’s a “2.5-mile observation trail circles the marsh and provides relatively dry walking.” I’d translate that to “bring waterproof boots,” in my experience. There’s also an observation deck in the marshland north of the lake itself.

Or you could stay closer to home and use technology to help see what’s going on in your wild neighborhood. Motion-activated trail cameras have been widely available for years and have advanced dramatically, from simple SD cards to wireless connections straight to your smartphone.

One of the most unexpected “tools” for viewing wildlife has been video doorbells such as the Ring and other internet-enabled security cameras. With a low price point, they can provide great wildlife viewing, accidentally or intentionally.

If a Wi-Fi signal reaches the device, you’re in business. Minnesota naturalist Stan Tekila uses one to watch flying squirrels coming to his feeder. One of my neighbors set one up at a back door. They were surprised by the number of deer and nightly coyote comings and goings. There are also a variety of bird feeders that have everything from cameras to microphones to bring the sounds of the outdoors in. For a lower-tech approach, the ODNR offers a long list of guides to identify wildlife and plans for habitat and housing that you can do yourself.

Share the space

One thing to be aware of when going outdoors on public land is to know the seasons and be aware of and considerate of hunters in the area. For example, if you notice occupied tree stands or ground blinds (often a camouflaged tent-like structure) give it a wide berth. Likewise, if you see of spread of decoys on the water or land, keep some distance between the groups.

That will make for a more enjoyable outing for all.

Devin Meister is a local outdoors and wildlife enthusiast and has a blog called “Average Guy Outdoors.” He is an Ohio University graduate. Reach him at meister.devin@gmail.com.

MORE ONLINE

Aviation Trail - The Pinnacles

aviationtrailinc.org/additional-trail-sites

Spring Valley Wildlife Area

ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/plan-a-visit/find-a-property/spring-valley-wildlife-area

Field Guides and Backyard Guides

ohiodnr.gov/discover-and-learn/safety-conservation/about-odnr/wildlife/documents-publications/backyard-wildlife-documents

Deer Density

bestdeerfences.com/blog/deer-population-in-us-by-state/