Who are the Tartan Terrors? High-energy band will bring Christmas show to Fairfield

He said there are songs audience members can sing along to and will know.

Ian Irmisch, emcee and founder of the group, may also dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy.

The group will present a signature show that combines a high level of energy with Celtic and Classic Christmas music.

“We will present our takes on some traditional Christmas songs like ‘Little Drummer Boy,’ as well as ‘Christmas in Killarney’ and that kind of thing. We have some traditional Irish/Celtic/Scottish/East Coast Canadian songs that some people will know. Others are somewhat obscure, and people don’t easily recognize them, but they mean a lot to us, and we definitely put our flavor into them,” Kerba said.

A few new songs in the set will be from the group’s upcoming 30th Anniversary album.

“Over the years, our show has become more focused on the music and dance aspect. The comedy comes into play in the form of stand-up bits in between songs and as we narrate the overall show … It has turned more into a Celtic/folk rock show, incorporating traditional bagpipe music as well as fiddle music, Ottawa Valley Step Dancing, Irish Hard Shoe Dancing, and it’s our modern spin with those traditional takes on it, and we’ve really put together quite an upbeat, energetic show with something for everybody,” Kerba said.

The show is geared toward family audiences, from children to senior adults.

The Tartan Terrors have played on stages across North America, including Market Square, St. John NB, sharing the stage with Scott Helman, and The Beaches, and the Celtic Music & Craft Beer Festival in Dunedin, Florida, with Eileen Ivers.

MORE DETAILS

What: Tartan Terrors: A Celtic Christmas

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 20

Where: Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

Admission: Tickets are $36

More info: Online at explore.fairfieldoh.gov/fairfield/events or call the FCAC box office at (513) 867-5348. Also, visit Tartan Terrors online at www.tartanterrors.com.