Where to find services for seniors

Clark County

United Senior Services, 125 West Main St. Springfield, 937-323-4948, unitedseniorservices.org/. USS is a comprehensive center for services, activities, information, and resources.

Greene County

Greene County Council on Aging, 1195 W. 2nd St., Xenia, 937-376-5486, gccoa.org. Promotes independence and quality of life for Greene County senior citizens and their caregivers. Assistance is available to residents 60 and over and their caregivers.

Greene County Veterans Services 571 Ledbetter Road Xenia, 937-562-6020, Rent, emergency financial aid, loans, and other assistance is available for veterans and their families. Provides assistance to military members in filing for a pension or disability. Helps provide basic necessities (furniture for a home), utility bill help, medical care, and other support.

Miami County

Miami County Veterans Services, Hobart Center for County Government, West Water Street, Troy, 937-440-8126, mcvets@mcvets.org, miamicountyohio.gov/607/Veterans. Provides non-emergency transportation to Dayton VA Medical Center, assistance with VA Burial Benefits and emergency financial assistance.

Montgomery County

Area Agency on Aging, 40 W 2nd St #400, Dayton, 937-341-3000 or 1-800-258-7277, info4seniors.org. Agency representatives are expert in matching seniors and their caregivers with services to make their lives easier. Services are free to residents.

Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission, 627 Edwin C. Moses Blvd4th Floor, East Medical Plaza, Dayton, 937-225-4801, mcvsc.org. Provides financial assistance, including for emergencies, and dental and legal assistance. Also provides help to veterans dealing with the VA including compensation claims and widows’ benefits.

Warren County

Warren County Community Services Inc., 645 Oak St., Lebanon, 513-695-2100, wccsi.org. Provides a variety of services including affordable housing, nutrition programs, transportation assistance and support services to help senior adults remain safe and independent in their own homes and programs at the 741 Center.