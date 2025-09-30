What to know about the inaugural Fairfield International Celebration happening this weekend

The event will be from 3-9:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Village Green Park and is free and open to the public.

“There are many families from different backgrounds, and this event is about brining everybody together to share some music, food and learn about other traditions in one place,” Sheldrick said.

The schedule of events will include crafts, games, photo ops and more from exhibitors 3-6 p.m. and an Immersive Sound Bath Experience led by Karen Marie of BEvolve Meditation at 3 p.m.

Live entertainment will include the Hellenic Dancers of Cincinnati at 3:45 p.m., a screening of Disney Pixar’s “Coco,” and a performance by Mariachi Alegre at 6 p.m. Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute will headline the event at 7:30 p.m.

Food trucks on-site will include Twisted Greek, Little Chef Medy and Childers’ Chimney Cakes.

“There will be a wide variety of things to come and enjoy. It’s really just a unique day for everyone to celebrate diverse cultures, backgrounds and experiences,” said Sheldrick.

Miami University Global Initiatives, Envision Partnerships, the Fairfield Hispanic Heritage Festival & Expo, Education First and Fairfield Fire Department are among the organizations who are partnering with the Fairfield Parks & Recreation Department on this year’s festival.

Inside the Fairfield Community Arts Center from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. there will be a “Small Stacks” display of ferry boats, steamboats and riverboats by the Queen City Scale Model Boaters Club in preparation for “America’s River Roots,” which will be in town Oct. 8-12, along the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky riverfronts.

“We have a full afternoon and evening of entertainment and experiences. There is a sense of excitement building up around it and we’ve built a line-up that’s fun and diverse,” Sheldrick said. “We hope it becomes and event that happens year after year.”