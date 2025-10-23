Breaking: Blind horse rescued from pool in Madison Twp.

What time is trick-or-treat? Info for Butler, Preble and Warren counties

Beggars Night, or trick-or-treat night, will be held in many communities Oct. 25-31. FILE

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Beggars Night, or trick-or-treat night, will be held in many communities Oct. 25-31. FILE
Lifestyles
By
2 hours ago
X

Beggars Night, or trick-or-treat night, will be held in many communities Oct. 25-31. Here are the times for various localities.

BUTLER COUNTY

Fairfield: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Fairfield Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Hamilton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Hanover Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Liberty Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Madison Twp.: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Middletown: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Milford Twp.: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Monroe: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Oxford: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Ross Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Trenton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

West Chester Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

PREBLE COUNTY

Eaton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30

Lewisburg: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

West Alexandria: 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 30

WARREN COUNTY

Carlisle: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Clearcreek Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Franklin: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Franklin Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Harveysburg: 6-8 p.m. Saturday

Lebanon: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Mason: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Springboro: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Turtlecreek Twp.: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Wayne Twp.: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Waynesville: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Did we miss your area? To have your Trick-or-treat times published, please email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

In Other News
1
Kings Island surveys passholders on 4 potential new attractions
2
Hundreds of candy bars to fall from the sky in Butler County at event...
3
Travis Kelce acquires stake in Six Flags, owner of Cedar Point and...
4
The keys to home ownership: How first-time buyers are beating today’s...
5
West Chester’s ‘Touch-A-Truck’ bonds emergency services with families

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.