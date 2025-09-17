What is the ‘most Cincinnati’ thing you’ve witnessed? Reddit discussion has interesting answers

“I lived out of state for a number of years. More than once, I had to interrupt at restaurants because my guest wouldn’t hear what a server was asking and would ask ‘please?’ Outside of this area, saying ‘please’ is just a polite ‘yes,’” writes Reddit user nemaihne.

“Somebody knocking on the porta potty door at jungle Jim’s‚” wrote user BigManMahan. (At Jungle Jim’s the “porta potty” door leads to actual restrooms, which have won awards.)

“Saw someone chug a can of skyline at the bengals tailgate,” responded user Golladayholliday.

Sports comes up a lot in the subreddit thread.

“Grown adults attend high school football games at schools they didn’t graduate from,” replied user Possible_Resolution_4. To which another user responded, “Cincy does have some of the best high school football in the country.”

And user alan_mendelsohn2022 said “Bengals themed leiderhosen.” They added, “Also, when I was in grade school, a guy dressed up as Lucius Cincinnatus came to our school assembly.”

Food is also a popular response to what is the “most Cincinnati” thing witnessed by Reddit users, given that Cincinnati has a few brands for which it is recognized.

“Eating SkyRosas (Skyline cheese coney wrapped in a slice of LaRosa’s pizza) at a Reds game,” said user Shortbus_Playboy.

And one user combined it:

“Overhearing a conversation of adults asking each other where they went to high school, while eating at a skyline.”

What is the “most Cincinnati” thing you have ever witnessed?