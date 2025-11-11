West Chester Twp. church distributing 125 Thanksgiving meal preparation boxes

“We wanted to do something that’s hands on. For our first year we just wanted to bless 125 families — not knowing how we would do,’’ Edwards said.

“(Our) members have felt the blessing in this. They’ve been bringing in cans for the last two months.”

Each of the boxes will contain a turkey; a package of rolls, instant potatoes, box of stuffing, turkey gravy, tub of whipping cream, a prebaked pie, butter, and turkey loins along with cans of green beans, corn, and sweet potatoes.

Boxes will be distributed to preregistered families, drive-through style, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 22, at the church, 8928 Beckett Road.

“We believe this is more than just giving away food — it’s about giving hope. For a lot of people, holidays are often a reminder of the loved ones they’ve lost,’’ Edwards said.

“We wanted to do it well for people who are hurting. We want them to know they are seen … but most importantly, Jesus sees you.”

Some might see the gesture as small, but “a family might be deciding whether to get gas for work or a thanksgiving meal.

“Along with financial pressures and the rise of food prices, many families are feeling the weight of this season.”

Families who would like a Thanksgiving meal box have to pre-register at https://form.jotform.com/252447584739168. Distribution is on a first-come, first served basis.

MORE INFO

Online: imagodeicincy.com

Call: (513) 860-3968